Director Sanjana Reddy, who is all set to direct her dream project and biopic of Karnam Malleswari, has been hospitalised on June 7. As per reports, she is suffering from neuro issues, which have led to her admission in the hospital.

Sanjana earlier made a film called Rajugadu, which marked her directorial debut which starred Raj Tharun in the lead role.

'She will be discharged in a couple of day'

We approached producer Kona Venkat, who is bankrolling Karnam Malleswari project for clarification, and he said, "Sanjana has been on a diet since some time. She was on a liquid diet since the last couple of days and became very weak. So she was weak. Nothing more and she will be discharged in a couple of days."

He further added, "She will begin the work shortly and the film will start rolling as planned." But as per our sources, Sanjana was suffering from viral fever since a couple of days and as it got worse, the fever has affected her brain. Currently, Sanjana is extremely critical in condition and is put on a ventilator for support.

"Sanjana was admitted due to high fever, But quickly, her condition turned serious and a specialist neuro physician is attending her to diagnose and detect what the actual issue is. However, her condition remains critical at this moment," said the source.

Sanjana has been working really hard since the past four years to direct Karnam Malleswari biopic. She met Karnam Maleswari, learnt her life story and it is said that Taapsee or Rakul will be stepping into the shoes of the first Indian woman medallist at the Olympics.