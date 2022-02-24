Dinesh Sudarshan Soi has established himself as one of the successful names in the entertainment industry. He has transcended from an actor to a casting director and now becoming a director. The Gurdaspur-born filmmaker was brought up in Mohali, and his life journey has been a rollercoaster ride.

With humble beginnings, the director started his journey by participating in theatre and fashion shows, thereby creating a pathway for him as an actor. The former Mr. India North 2007 moved to the city of dreams, Mumbai, in 2008 to pursue his Bollywood dreams. His debut project 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' opened different avenues. To redefine casting in the glamour industry, the director then incorporated his firm 'DS Creations'.

For his work, he even holds a record as the finest casting director in the Asia Book of Records. Academically ACCA (I), M.com, MBA, he has cast for more than 5000 projects including short films, TV shows, commercials, music videos, feature films, documentaries, and international films. Taking the director's chair with his debut music video titled 'Tum Kaho Toh' by Zee Music Company, he has impressed the viewers with his impeccable direction and storytelling skills.

As a director, the crucial aspect for him is to focus on the concept and the storyline. Be it a music video, documentary, short film or feature film, his direction skills minutely focus on the compelling storyline. The filmmaker, in a short span, has directed many chartbusters like Dil Tune Toda Hai, Sohna Sohna Munda, Mausam, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Kya Thi Dosti and Mulakaatein to name a few. Exploring different layers of filmmaking, he has got a grip on directing superhit projects.

On personal front, he is married to Sonia Malhotra Soi and has a daughter Maesha Soi. Work wise, he has various projects in the pipeline. Grapevine has it that his untitled feature film is said to go on floors later in April this year. On the other hand, his upcoming music videos titled 'Dil Hi Jaanta Hai', 'Adhoori' and 'Paaglon Sa Deewana' are slated to release soon.