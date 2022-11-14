These days a lot of new experimentations are being made as far as music videos are concerned. The songs released on TGP Recordz also are quite unique. The music video was shot entirely in Italy in English, Hindi and Italian languages. The producer and the director of the music video is Abhiashek R Sharma. Neelam Sharma is also the producer of the video.

On being asked how he thought of the concept, he said that they had entirely different set of ideas when they set out to come up with this song, we wanted to be simple, soothing, having travelling vibes with global connect. Since our country abounds with talented actors. We wanted to create good content, As a director/producer we made the music label come up with melodious songs and presented different kinds of music to the audience. It is the main reason why we made the song with the Kaptaans. The brief given to them was that we had to come up with a romantic fusion song to be shot in Italy. We got the product right on the brief about the travelling anthem. "Travel is a vital part of our lives. Most of us have our travel stories to be able to connect with the audiences and empathise with them.

He continues. "Italy is like a heaven for travellers. It abounds with natural beauty, arts, history and handicrafts. What better locations can be there to depict the romantic tale of two people meeting each other?

Music Director - Kaptaans with urs members, Agni Varan Ruhela and Palkesh Agrawal are talented. Palkesh has also sung this song.

Made under the banner of The Gods Particles Private Limited, the song will feature Rebecca Carluccio and Raja Sethi, who are talented performers. Though Rebecca is Italian, she understood both the story as well as as the song, besides acting in English language which in itself is difficult. Though the song has Hindi as well as English and Italian lyrics, he is confident that the song will be able to connect instantly with the audiences all over the world. The meaning of the hook line 'Live It Out Loud' is to live life king size with an open heart and the Italian line 'Chi Se Ne Frega Dil Domani' is 'Why fret about how tomorrow is going to turn out be and live today happily'. He is confident that the song will have a long shelf life and it will surely be on the lips of people.

Talking about their music label, he says, " TGP Recordz is new but artistically qualified music label. We are making videos with several newcomers, besides established stars. I am confident that our journey will be wonderful as well as creative to the core. TGP Recordz has been made for the sake of all those new artists who want to come up with something new and creative, whose music is different as well as melodious. In the next three months, we are planning to come up with six songs with different artists as well as music directors. All the songs will be of different genres, some will be romantic, some dance - oriented while some will be pathos - ridden but romantic. We have worked with our Kaptaans, Madhur Garg and Kush as composers."