Goa is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India, which attracts people from all around the world. For that reason, it is logical that people would rely on Google Maps to find their way around the city, but it appears the most sought-after navigation app has failed the tourists.

People who rely on Google Maps to get from point A to point B must have, at some point in time, hit a dead-end street or barged on a wrong path. When you realise the error, the best practice followed by users is to report to Google about the misguidance and hope that the glitch will be resolved. But Goa locals have an old-school way of dealing with Google's blunder.

After misguiding several tourists heading to Goa's hot destination – the Baga Beach – the locals thought it would be best to resolve the matter themselves. A banner has been put up near Baga Beach, which guides tourists to the right path. The banner is tied mildly high up at the entrance of a street, where Google Maps seems to be wrongly sending tourists.

"You are fooled by Google Maps. This road doesn't take you to Baga Beach!!!" the banner reads. "Turn back and take a left turn, Baga is 1 km from here," reads the banner.

The old-school way of helping tourists get to Baga Beach was highly commended and the photo of the batter has gone viral since posted on Twitter. People are using this opportunity to share some of their encounters with Google Maps' misguided navigation, while others are trolling Google.

Below are some responses that will help you get over those Monday blues:

Hahaha. @googlemaps what's the route to Baga beach? ?

Photo credits: masud.

There can be a good movie named “Fooled by Google Maps”. — anil (@anildigital) February 16, 2019

Wow so sweet of whichever good samaritan did this lol. I've never thought beyond raising an error report — Atulaa (@atulaak) February 16, 2019

Absolutely need such banners. When it comes to route by walk it takes ppl through some crazy roads ?

In Jodhpur, we wanted to walk on a downhill path but the route suggested was from the roof of a house to the road below and we were just shocked ?? — Shravya Boggarapu (@ShravB) February 18, 2019

So many times @GoogleIndia maps led me to the same situation. But never encountered such a hilarious milestone https://t.co/SkIOFIEOcq — Binu Alex (@badjourno) February 17, 2019

Yes cant trust google map. Yesterday had to pay 1000 rs fine because shows me directation Which is one way. — dhruv desai (@desaidhruv13) February 18, 2019