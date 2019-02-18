Goa is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India, which attracts people from all around the world. For that reason, it is logical that people would rely on Google Maps to find their way around the city, but it appears the most sought-after navigation app has failed the tourists.

People who rely on Google Maps to get from point A to point B must have, at some point in time, hit a dead-end street or barged on a wrong path. When you realise the error, the best practice followed by users is to report to Google about the misguidance and hope that the glitch will be resolved. But Goa locals have an old-school way of dealing with Google's blunder.

After misguiding several tourists heading to Goa's hot destination – the Baga Beach – the locals thought it would be best to resolve the matter themselves. A banner has been put up near Baga Beach, which guides tourists to the right path. The banner is tied mildly high up at the entrance of a street, where Google Maps seems to be wrongly sending tourists.

Baga Beach - Goa
IBTimes India/Sami Khan

"You are fooled by Google Maps. This road doesn't take you to Baga Beach!!!" the banner reads. "Turn back and take a left turn, Baga is 1 km from here," reads the banner.

The old-school way of helping tourists get to Baga Beach was highly commended and the photo of the batter has gone viral since posted on Twitter. People are using this opportunity to share some of their encounters with Google Maps' misguided navigation, while others are trolling Google.

