The unique concept event for the new show of Star Plus, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, in the presence of the lead pair, Dipika Kakkar and Karan V Grover along with surgeons and other television actors was held in the city and received thumbs up from all across.

Dipika Kakkar and Karan V Grover interacted with doctors and surgeons along with well-known television actors who all discussed the complexities of the two different industries.

The symposium took place in the heart of the city and had the presence of the who's who of both the industries. The actresses present were Ada Khan, Rashmi Desai, Tanaz Currim and Alisha Panwar alongside top surgeons of the city namely, Dr. Amandeep Gujral (spine surgeon), Viral Desai (plastic surgeon).

The show, 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' will have a new concept and a new love saga with a fresh take on love and relationships in contemporary times. It is a story of two characters from two different worlds, who have different professions with extremely busy schedules.

With a fresh pairing of Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover, who play the characters of an actress and a surgeon respectively, the show talks about the difficulties of balancing the personal life with the professional one, yet holding onto the romance between the two.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was seen as the narrator for the show, who in the first outing introduced the on-screen pair leaving the audience with a question- while their hearts are one, will they manage to find themselves, hinting at the two demanding careers and the compromises it entails.

Little chatter here and some there- the never seen before gathering in the history of television with the stalwarts of their respective fields, the show is going to be as fun as the unique concept event.