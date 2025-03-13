Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu were often considered the "IT" couple when they started dating back in 1996. Both of them had started their career in modelling and then eventually moved into acting. The two had met through a common friend and had fallen in love with each other and soon after started to date one another. However, the two of them parted ways in 2002 while they were filming for their film 'Raaz.' When the news of their breakup surfaced, it went on to make headlines and many were absolutely shocked as to why it had happened. Bipasha and Dino have been very cordial with one another ever since, and the latter recently spoke about their breakup.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Morea opened up about his breakup with Bipasha. During the interview, he admitted that it was he who had initiated the breakup and also spoke about how Bipasha was extremely upset when it happened while they were shooting for their film. He went on to also say that the breakup made it difficult to shoot for their film.

He said, "Jab Raaz ke dauran (While we were shooting for Raaz), we were breaking up, Bipasha and me, and to be honest, it was me who was breaking up with Bipasha because we had some issues. So she found it very tough and I was seeing her every day on the set. She was upset. It was very, very tough at that point for me to see someone I care about so much."

Dino further added, "Humne already alag alag raasta chun liya tha. Humne koshish bhi ki to fix it par wo fix nahi ho ra tha. And I moved on (We had already chosen different paths. We even tried to fix it, but it was not getting fixed. And I moved on). We were both upset but we had to go separate ways. We had to. It was very tough but nothing can heal anything more than time. Time heals everything. Time heals everything; you just had to let it pass."

The 'Aksar' actor also spoke about how that phase was extremely difficult, but he chose to keep believing that everything gets better with time and still believes in the same. During the same conversation, he spoke about how, with time, the bitterness between him and Bipasha disappeared, and both of them eventually went on to become good friends. He confirmed that they became "best of friends" after their breakup, but that happened over time.