All the Bollywood buffs know by now that it is good fun and great food that the Kapoor family lives for! Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor have all been self-proclaimed foodies! From their annual Diwali parties to the annual Christmas lunch, the whole Kapoor clan comes together to celebrate with laughter, great conversations, and hearty meals!

With so much stardom and gossip under one roof, we have always wanted to be a fly on the wall of the Kapoor household. While we couldn't do that, Armaan Jain has managed to do something similar. Dining With the Kapoors is all set to land on Netflix on November 21. The Kapoor family documentary features Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, as well as Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Alia's absence questioned

As soon as the trailer dropped, social media went into a tizzy. From fun to some serious to scandalizing conversations, the teaser gave us an assurance of what an entertaining package it is going to be. Amid all this, there were thousands of questions on why Alia Bhatt wasn't a part of the series.

The reason revealed

Netizens filled social media trends with Alia's name and her disappearance from the Kapoor family's documentary, which she is an integral part of now. And now, producer and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Armaan Jain, has revealed the real reason behind the same.

"She had prior commitments to shoot. I might sound filmy, but like Raj Kapoor said, "Work is worship," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Armaan added it is impossible to have everyone from the family together due to busy schedules. "Every function it happens—literally Christmas get-togethers, Diwali get-togethers. It happens," he added.