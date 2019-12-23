Dilshad, the founder and chief executive officer of branding firm Being Malayali, has walked away with the Best Social Media Manager Award in the Yes 2019 Awards. The award is "in recognition for the ongoing commitment and dedicated service" towards the online branding sector.

"Being Malayali has been immensely successful in the branding industry, successfully serving the needs of various brands by acting as a bridge towards the customers. It has also been prominent as an online community for Malayalis around the world," read the statement.

The Yes 2019 Awards recognizes the talents who have successfully self-funded their business enterprises to success. Senior industry figures took the role of independent judges to determine the winner. The announcement was made in Kochi during a packed ceremony.