Diljit Dosanjh has been busy all year long with his popular and sensational 'Dil-Luminati' concert and he has almost reached the last leg of its course in India as well. The singer-actor is currently in the City Of Joy for the Kolkata edition of his concert and looks like he is having a gala time ahead of his performance. From flower markets to visiting temples to sipping coffee at the iconic Coffee House, Diljit is soaking in the culture of the city and doing the most quintessential things.

Diljit started his Kolkata album by sharing a reel of him wandering around the flower markets, visiting the ghats and posing on the Howrah Bridge. However, it was the song that he used for the reel that touched the hearts of millions of Bengalis across the globe- the visuals were accompanied by Moushumi Bhowmik singing her iconic song 'Ami Shunechi Sedin Tumi.'

Fans could not control their emotions seeing Diljit embrace every bit of the city and romanticising its nook and corners. Debchandrima Roy, a Bengali actress commented on his reel saying, "Diljit dil jeet liya," while another comment read, "As a Bengali, I'm crying for the song selection." Not just Diljit but his marketing team were lauded too for choosing a song that is obscure yet close to the hearts of those who have grown up listening to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful piece of marketing... kudos for the song choice."

Diljit's next stop on his Kolkata trip was Dakhineshwar Temple where he stopped by to offer his prayers and also obliged a few of his fans with a couple of selfies. In a crisp white kurta-pyjama and red turban, the singer spent moments filled with peace.

The singer-actor started off his concert day morning on a sweet note by visiting the iconic India Coffee House in the city. He indulged in a cup of hot coffee and also shared a smile or two with the waiters serving him at the cafe. People qued up to get a glimpse of the International star who greeted everyone nicely.

Diljit has been exceptionally busy with concerts all of this year but two of his films did extremely well upon their release. 'Amar Sing Chamkila' and 'Jatt & Juliet 3' not only did well business-wise but also got a lot of love from the audience.