Varinder Chawla" width="410" height="auto" tw="732" th="508" />

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to hospital on October 7 in Mumbai. The actor is currently being treated for recurrent pneumonia. The legendary actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui, who handles his social media accounts, tweeted about his health on Monday afternoon.

Faisal Farooqui tweeted, "Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter."

"Over the last 70+ years @TheDilipKumar Saab has enjoyed posing for photos and autographs for thousands of fans. If you or your relative have one such picture with Dilip Kumar Saab pls post it on twitter. We will retweet it," Faisal tweeted further.

Dilip Kumar has been in and out of the hospital in the past couple of years, which has even given rise to rumours about his health and death hoaxes. Fans all over the world are praying for Dilip Saab speedy recovery.

Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 8, 2018

Dilip Kumar was born as Muhammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922. The 95-year-old is one of the most renowned actors of Indian cinema and an inspiration to many Bollywood and international actors.

Over the last 70+ years @TheDilipKumar Saab has enjoyed posing for photos and autographs for thousands of fans. If you or your relative have one such picture with Dilip Kumar Saab pls post it on twitter. We will retweet it -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 8, 2018

Dilip Kumar is married to actress Saira Banu, who has always been by his side in good and bad times. A statement is yet to be issued by her about his health.

Fans on Twitter are wishing him to get well soon.

Allah khayer kare.. Sehat ata kare Aameen — #SK (@kauserseema) October 8, 2018

This news makes me sad ?

But I'm praying for his Long, Happy and safe life.??? Aameen ? ??

Stay blessed sir my #Shjade_Salim

And stay strong ma'am #Saira_banu_g ??? pic.twitter.com/eUV5WLOPhk — Namrata Papnai (@Namrata43344055) October 8, 2018

We wish Dilip Kumar a speedy recovery and a long life.