One of the cult films of Bollywood which was much ahead of its time competes 18 years today and we definitely can't get over Dil Chahta Hai that stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna.

The film was the very first production of Excel Entertainment curated by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani in the year 1999 and Dil Chahta Hai released in 2001 and became a cult classic.

It's been 18 years that the film rocked the industry and the film is still so relevant to today's youth that fans are hailing the film and demanding for the sequel. Testimony of the same is the twitter trend 'We Want DCH2' which charted the trends section on Twitter, throughout the day.

Released on July 24, 2001, Dil Chahta Hai was based on the bond between three best friends, played by Aamir, Saif and Akshaye. It traces their journey from their carefree college days to becoming mature and responsible adults. The film won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi that year.

Dil Chahta Hai was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's production house Excel Entertainment.

18 years of Dil Chahta Hai, not too wrong to say We Want DCH2 pic.twitter.com/ntNVOVonvj — Nikhil ? (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 10, 2019