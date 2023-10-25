Pushpa: The Rise, the blockbuster that took the nation by storm, recently clinched prestigious recognition at the National Film Awards. The film secured accolades for its lead actor, Allu Arjun, and the exceptionally talented music composer, Devi Sri Prasad.

This triumph, however, sparked a wave of debate within the Tollywood community and among the audience. Many questioned what made Pushpa worthy of a National Award, given that it revolved around the life of a smuggler. While Allu Arjun's acting was lauded, critics and viewers alike found it difficult to perceive the film as a standard-bearer for the best actor category in Tollywood.

Amidst these discussions, Mythri Movie Makers arranged a celebration for the National Award winners on the evening of October 21. At this event, Allu Arjun humorously recalled the days when he and Devi Sri Prasad were once considered "useless" by his own father, Allu Aravind.

Allu Arjun went on to quip, "Daddy, did you ever imagine that two 'waste' people like me and Devi, who never even received a minimum certificate from the school principal in Chennai, would go on to receive a medal from the President of the country?" In Telugu, he said, "Iddaru porambokulu president medal gelchukunaru."

Following these words from Allu Arjun, a considerable section of netizens doubled down on their assertion that he did not deserve the National Award. They contended that not only the film but also Allu Arjun's off-screen remarks after receiving the award were in poor taste.

They argued that a National Award, being such a prestigious honor, should have been met with respect and a more dignified acceptance speech. Instead, they found his comments to be negative and degrading, further reinforcing their belief that Allu Arjun was unworthy of both on-screen and off-screen recognition associated with a National Award.

In the midst of the debate over Allu Arjun's comments, Netizens voiced their opinions with diverse perspectives. One user expressed, "Dignity is very important. Don't disclose your internal family opinions outside because you are a great actor in the public's eye." This comment highlighted the expectation of maintaining a certain level of dignity, especially for a celebrated actor like Allu Arjun. On the other hand, another user stated, "Full over action Guru,".

Meanwhile, another netizen commented, "if we give an award to someone who doesn't deserve it, it will be like this itself." This comment raised a broader question about the award's criteria and whether it had been rightly bestowed. These varied opinions within the online community underline the complex reactions to Allu Arjun's words and the National Award win.