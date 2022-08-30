With a view to provide seamless experience to government pensioners, the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare has planned an Integrated Pensioners' Portal for "Ease of Living" of pensioners.

V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) said the department is working on an AI/ML enabled integrated portal, linking the DoPPW, pension portals of various banks, creation of chat bot to ensure seamless interaction between pensioners, government and bankers.

The officer said that the department is setting up a technology team for creating the digital systems as the first deliverables in collaboration with PNB as well as with other banks.

To enhance "Ease of Living" of pensioners and family pensioners, the department has taken a number of welfare measures in pension policy as well as in digitisation of pension related processes.

Since the major Pension Disbursing Authorities are banks, DoPPW has started a series of awareness programmes for central pension processing centres and field functionaries handling pension related work in the bank.

The objective of these programmes is to spread awareness of the various rules and procedures regarding disbursement of pension to Central government pensioners as well as to update the field functionaries about the changes that take place from time to time through various amendments in the policy and procedures.

The purpose of the programme is also to understand issues faced by bank officials in handling these processes and pensioners' grievances.

Digital life certificate and face authentication technology would be a game changer for pensioners and banks in submission of life certificates.

These awareness programmes would serve as a huge capacity building exercise for bank officials.