Digital Marketing can turn business fortunes from Zero to millions and billions, based on the efforts. But for that, you need an expert who understands the concept of business and applies his/her tactics to take clients' business or individual popularity to a distinct level.

We have heard about Neil patel, Rand Fishkin and many ultra mind influencers who are changing the world with their skills and magic work of digital marketing.

Till now no name from India has made his/her mark globally like other influencers. But now the time is changing as we say "Apna time aaega", there is a young digital marketing guy who is dynamic and master of digital marketing, and the most important thing is, he is an Indian, very well known as "Digital Pratik".

He is already showing his talent and is changing fortunes for his clients by giving them his expertise on how to increase brand value by using technology in the right way. But this comes along a lot of challenges.

"To come out at the top, you need continuous effort to learn new things, share things with people as learning, applying and sharing daily, makes you more perfect in your knowledge and also try different and unique things in life," Pratik said.

Digital Pratik is India's A listed Digital experts under 35, which is a big achievement. A young guy who has not even completed Graduation is leading his way on top in the Digital world is excellent.