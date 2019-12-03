Digital media is taking over the entire world and digital marketing is the best profession one can make a career in. It is a way of creating genuine customer value and establishing the audience's association with any particular brand. We are here to introduce you to one of the finest digital marketing experts, Varun Vashisth who hails from Delhi and has his work set up in Mumbai. Marketing has been his forte and he loves to market anything and everything on the digital space. The ever-growing demand for social media apps like Facebook and Instagram played a very important role in his career graph.

Varun spent a lot of his time initially learning the basics of marketing via the internet. With the help of YouTube, he garnered knowledge about digital marketing. Later, the young guy improvised his skills and implemented his strategies on the campaigns where he worked as a freelance marketer. Choosing a career in marketing was a very tough decision for Vashisth. Like every teenager, he was in a dilemma about what to do after college. He gave a try and started learning about digital marketing on his own. He gradually started developing his interest and made his career in it.

Sharing his views about being a digital expert, he says, "Once I analyse what the client exactly wants, I create a user targetted campaign with my strategies depending upon the brand or say an influencer's requirement. My main motive is to reach out to a large section of the audience and also create relevant real-time content to engage with the users on the internet. Apps like TikTok and Helo have brought a lot of audiences from tier II and tier III cities on social media and it is a great social media wave." The innovative marketing skills of Varun Vashisth has brought in a lot of clients under his name and looks like he made the right choice by choosing his career path in marketing.