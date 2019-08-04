Travel blogger Divyu Sharma is a fresh face in the travel industry. He is an avid Traveller and loves visiting new places and learning about their historic significance.

Divyu is a millionaire at the age of 23. He is an internet guru who is very popular on social websites.

Divyu Sharma is a strong believer of living in the present & seizing precious moments. He loves his work and everyday is a new day full of challenges for him.

As for Divyu, talking and communicating are his key strengths and he wants to take his own time to expand his connections and work on his entrepreneurship skills.

Divyu feels the key to success is when one learns to identify what they're good at and make their strengths even stronger!

Divyu Sharma is living life on his own terms at this tender age because of the monetary freedom he has drived through social media.

Divyu wants to showcase his passion and become very successful in whatever he takes up. He wants to do good for the masses and make his family proud.

