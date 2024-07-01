Digital India marks 9 Years: PM Modi applauds staggering impact with mind-blowing numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the successful completion of nine years of the Digital India initiative, highlighting its role in empowering the nation and enhancing transparency and ease of living.

In a recent thread shared by MyGovIndia on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister emphasized the achievements of the Digital India campaign over the past decade. "A Digital India is an empowered India, boosting 'Ease of Living' and transparency. This thread gives a glimpse of the strides made in a decade thanks to effective usage of technology," Modi wrote.

The impact of Digital India is staggering. Over 11 crore farmers now receive money directly in their bank accounts—more than the populations of Canada and France combined. Additionally, more than 137 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated, providing a unique ID for every Indian and empowering millions with digital identities.

The initiative has also seen the issuance of over 674 crore documents via DigiLocker. To put this in perspective, if each document were a page, it could fill 2.7 million cabinet drawers. BharatNet has laid 6.83 lakh km of optical fibre network, enough to circle the Earth over 17 times.

Financial transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have surpassed Rs 535 lakh crore, enough to fund the construction of 17,000 Statue of Unity monuments. Over 34.6 crore Ayushman Cards have been created, which is more than the population of the United States. Furthermore, more than 9 crore FASTags have been issued, almost equal to the number of vehicles manufactured worldwide in 2023.

Digital India

Launched on July 1, 2015, the Digital India initiative aims to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. It focuses on three key vision areas: providing digital infrastructure as a core utility to every citizen, delivering governance and services on demand, and digitally empowering citizens.

Over the years, the initiative has facilitated significant advancements in various sectors, including healthcare, education, and banking. Key projects such as the Aadhaar system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and BharatNet have played crucial roles in improving access to services and fostering digital inclusion.

The Prime Minister's remarks underscore the government's commitment to leveraging technology to drive progress and development. As the Digital India initiative enters its tenth year, it continues to set new benchmarks in digital governance and innovation, reinforcing India's position as a global leader in the digital revolution.