Hardeepak manages celebrity presence on the Internet including their YouTube channels and other music platform related profiles. Hardeepak is only 18 years old and had started his start-up in Feb 2019. Ghaint Geet currently has over 1.5 million Spotify streams currently, which is a record high for being a new start-up providing digital distribution services.

Since a very young age, Hardeepak Singh has always had a passion for computing. His interest in this field is what drives him to do exceptional things in the field. He was born in India but at a young age had moved to the United Kingdom with his parents.

Hardeepak has confidence that his experience in computing and understanding the needs of the Punjabi music industry is going to take him far since he knows how to do things and has shown this within 6 months with his start-up Ghaint Geet.

Artists and record labels often find it difficult to find a digital distribution company, which they can trust and that will charge them an affordable price; that their music will be available on most or on all the music platforms for their fans to listen to. Therefore, Hardeepak has set out to change the industry by providing affordable solutions and that he is happy to help anyone from an artist looking to start out or work the big names like Diljit Dosanjh. Hardeepak has stated "I love helping others and will continue for the rest of my life. I have been through a lot and it is the toughest of situations, that is what has shaped me to be the person I am today. I am an ordinary Singh set out to do extraordinary things."

