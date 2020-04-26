The generation of today is expert multitasking. Young men and women are pursuing multiple careers and becoming successful in more than one profession. Vish Kumar VK is also one such multi talented young man.

Born on 30th October 1998 and hailing from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Vishal Kumar fondly known as Vish Kumar VK on social media has more than 75k followers on Instagram handle @iamvishkumarvk. He is a social media influencer on whom many established brands have put their trust. Vish Kumar VK has been associated with cosmetic brands Bella Vita and Indus Valley , Digital learning brand Guruq, and snacks brand Makino.

Vish Kumar VK is also a digital entrepreneur who is into digital marketing since 2016, and helps many brands to grow their presence on social media, He owns 2 digital marketing agencies FolkFame and AdVish at such a young age. He has expertise in digital marketing tools like Google adsense, Facebook ads, SEO, Website traffic management and YouTube channel Traffic and ad management. Both his agencies are the fastest growing digital marketing agencies of his region.

But these are not only areas which keep him occupied. Between his profession as social influencer, shoots and his digital marketing business he also finds time to pursue his passion for singing. Vish Kumar VK is a hip-hop singer too. His first album Meri Kahani Meri Zubani was recently released on YouTube. The song is going viral on the Resso app. Within a few hours of its release it had got more than 10k likes on the app. Vish Kumar VK is a certified youtuber who also is an Official artist with a badge on this platform. Not only this he is also verified on Spotify app.

When asked that how is he able to pursue 3 professions at a time he answers " That digital marketing I started to earn money and stable life, while my popularity on Instagram helped me become Social Media influencer, for which I do not have to shoot daily, generally I shoot on weekends, brand pitching and reverting to emails are on my plan in morning around 7-8 am. After that I work dedicatedly for 7-10 hours for digital marketing work. Evenings are when I rehearse for singing for an hour. Singing works as meditation too and helps me release the stress of the entire day." He further adds " If you are focused, planned and ready to work hard, you can do as much as you want "

We must say that his focus and dedication is working in the right direction for him as this young man is moving fast on the track of success.