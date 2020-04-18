Social media platforms have become the most preferred places for individuals to big organizations to promote themselves and their products/services. This trend is giving a fair opportunity to a young and skilled brigade with good knowledge of digital marketing, it's importance strategies tools and techniques. Sandeep Gangola a young digital entrepreneur from Haldwani is a living example of the intelligence passion and dedication of this young brigade.

He is a social media specialist who helps his clients to grow and make their presence felt on social media. Sandeep Gangola born on 28 August 1999, is born and brought up in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. During school days he wasn't among A graders, in fact, he was a below-average student, but had a keen interest in social media. A specialist in Google Analytics, Facebook ads, SEO and website traffic management he has learned all this on his own and proved that practice makes a man perfect not the theoretical superficial knowledge. At a very young age of 13, he created his own gaming website trickmania.com which became really popular among children and young guys, but due to technical glitch, he had to bring it down. Not demotivated with this, he kept learning more about computers, digital media, Social media marketing its tools and techniques.

After finishing schooling during college days he started his first digital marketing venture with his friend, which could not work for long due to logistical issues. But soon he started this work independently and with his knowledge and hard work started moving in fast pace on the track of success, According to him " The key behind anyone success is hard work and persistence. In the age of social media, it is imminent that you provide good and unique content consistently which adds some value to the life of your viewers. Content without practical usability or value is worthless. Plus the quality of the content has to be exceptional, otherwise, you can not stand in a crowd where lots of people without any proper knowledge or understanding are claiming to be social media specialists."