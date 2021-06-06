Deputy Inspector of General (DIG) North Kashmir, Surjit Kumar on Sunday, surprised everybody by joining farmers of Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, in transplanting paddy plants in their fields. It was a pleasant surprise for farmers of Sopore when DIG, folded his trouser and plunged into the paddy fields where a family was transplanting plants.

"Sopore, Kashmir Ke Kheton Kee Mitti Waisi Hee Hai, Jaise Bihar Ke Kheton Kee Thee, Kushur Tumul (rice of Kashmir)", the DIG tweeted while sharing the video from his personal Twitter handle. "Whatever I had, I dedicated it to the soil. I have sown plants of hopes, not of rice in the fields of Kashmir", he tweeted in Hindi.

The DIG also had lunch with the farmers of Sopore before leaving the spot. Reports said that DIG was passing through paddy fields of Sopore and he joined a group of farmers in paddy sowing.

Later the DIG North Kashmir said his sole purpose of joining the farmers in paddy transplantation will encourage people to do farming.

Encourage youth to find opportunities in farming

"No job is inferior, I appeal to the youth to find opportunities in farming. It was a pleasant moment for me to join them. I also interacted there with youth and other people. I had also lunch with them, I can say this was my best experience today," he added.

Amid lockdown sowing of paddy going unabated in Kashmir

The process of planting paddy saplings has started in the Kashmir valley amid lockdown. The government has allowed farmers to resume agriculture activities for the Kharif season. The agriculture department had issued advisory listing 'dos' and 'don'ts' including wearing of face masks, gloves and maintain social distance while working in the fields. From making fertilizers available to home delivery of seeds, the department took various measures to promote agriculture activities in the lockdown.

Paddy is a common crop in Valley

As per official data around 3.15 lakh hectares of land are under cultivation of different crops. Paddy, which is the most common crop in Jammu and Kashmir is grown on 1.41 lakh hectares of land. 80,000 hectares of land are under maize cultivation and the other 30,000 hectares are under vegetable cultivation.