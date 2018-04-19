Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan became a global phenomenon with his classical music. He performed at famous global venues including Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Kennedy Center, Mozart Hall in Frankfurt, St. James Palace and the Sydney Opera House.

During an interaction with ANI, he said, "I recently wrote a book, 'Master on Master'. There, I said, classical music became popular because of great classical musicians, who have passed away and I miss their presence. I grew up listening to them and I even got a chance to perform with them at various festivals. There's no grade to classical music because classical music is like sun and moon, and there are so many genres of music which are like rays of Sun."