Actress Monica Chaudhary best known for her roles in Apharan and Salt City is currently garnering accolades as 'Kinchi' in her debut feature film - Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi, the film has been helmed by director Luv Ranjan and released on March 8. The romantic comedy seems to have struck the right chord as the film has already crossed the opening box-office record of several films released this year.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with Monica to talk about her debut film, audience's reaction, working rapport with Ranbir and Shraddha.

How do you feel about the reaction your role and the film has received so far?

I am receiving a lot of positive feedback about my work. People are sharing videos from the theatre where audiences are laughing at my jokes. It's an overwhelming experience, and I feel grateful for the validation it brings to me as an actor as my jokes landed well. I have been getting a lot of calls for quite some projects, so fingers crossed something amazing will happen soon!

Everyone around me is extremely happy and celebrating. My father for the first time in his life has appreciated my work. He finally said 'Beta Tum Achi Acting karti ho', so I'm happy that I got the validation from him because I've always tried my best to impress him. Getting this validation is a great deal for me as it gave me confidence to move forward with my career.

Tell us a bit about your character in the film.

I'm essaying the role of Kinchi. Kinchi is Dabbas's wife played by Bassi and Tinni's (Shraddha Kapoor) best friend. Kinchi is edgy, quirky and keeps scolding everyone. You will get see more shades of Kinchi when you watch the film, and she will make you giggle and laugh.

How was your working equation with Shraddha Kapoor?

First of all, I had a female crush on her because she is so beautiful. I was a bit nervous about how it's going to be, trying to build a bond. But towards the end of the schedule, I remember there was a bag full of gifts that somebody came and gave me. It was bag full of goodies and there was a hand written note from Shraddha for me. I knew at that moment that this film is going to be amazing. I really thanked God that day for making me a part of this team and giving this opportunity.

And your rapport with Ranbir Kapoor?

I'm such a huge fan of his work and all of a sudden he is my co-actor. I didn't know how to behave or act but honestly once I was on set this question didn't even come to my mind. Because I never felt I'm a new comer or outsider and they are already stars. Of course, I had that respect that they are my seniors but it was so comfortable. But having said that he would constantly make sure if I'm missing or forgetting something like camera angles, he would whisper in my ears like face there or look there.