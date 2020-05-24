Post the success of Stree, Mirzapur, Bala, Dream Girl, actor Abhishek Banerjee made his presence felt in the film industry. Even while being placed beside handsome actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Diveyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee's stellar performance was hard to miss. Post the release of Paatal Lok, Abhishek Banerjee gained a new kind of fame, yet, when you Google him, he won't be the first man on your screen, but a politician who happens to be the nephew of West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. You separately need to type the keywords 'Abhishek Banerjee actor' in order to get a full view of his filmography.

The actor's journey began a long time back. When he joined as a casting director he started building his base. It was in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's hit film Rang De Basanti where Abhishek Banerjee had a short appearance, as an aspiring actor hoping to work in Sue's film, who in the film Rang De Basanti was looking for a fresh cast to play the freedom fighters of India.

His role was short, therefore not long enough for viewers to decide if this actor had the potential to be one of the prominent faces in the Hindi film industry. But, as it turns out, almost a decade later, his hard work paid off, and the audience started demanding more of his presence on screen.

Abhishek Banerjee also works as a casting director, he is one of the founders of Casting Bay. As an actor, he found prominence in an era when content was finally getting its due credit, and real actors gained more prominence over stars. Even some of the A-listers failed to win big in the game of box office when their script didn't have much to offer for enjoyment.