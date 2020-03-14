Naga Chaitanya's mother Lakshmi Daggubati separated from his father Nagarjuna few decades ago. Most of the time, Chay is seen spending time with his father and step-mother Amala only. Akhil Akkineni and Chay are very close as brothers and their bonding is just amazing. But the truth is that Chaitanya grew up in Chennai with his step-father and half-brother after his biological parents got divorced.

When it comes to spending time with his step-father also, who his mother Lakshmi married, Chay spends good enough time whenever needed. Well, not many know who he is. Lakshmi Daggubati, who is Ramanaidu's daughter and Venkatesh's sister, married Sharath Vijayaraghavan and from her second marriage, she has a son too.

Vijayaraghavan had attended Chaitanya and Sam's engagement with Lakshmi and that is when many have seen him for the very first time. During the wedding too, he spent good time with the couple and is seen in many photographs from the wedding.

Recently, during Chay's birthday, Sam took him on a holiday to Goa and soon after coming back from their vacation, Chay and Sam flew to Singapore. Chay's half-brother had celebrated his birthday and so, the whole family, along with Samantha went to Singapore to ring in the birthday celebrations. Posing with her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sam shared pics on her Instagram profile.

Samantha shares a good rapport with Chay's biological mother and her family as well. After all, Lakshmi is the actual mother-in-law of the actress. In the wedding too, the mother in law and daughter in law duo were seen twinning with their clothes and their candid pics looked amazing.

The same way, Sam shares a good bond with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala and the whole Akkineni family clan. Also, she is pampered a lot by the Daggubati family too and she was the centre of attraction for Venkatesh daughter Ashritha's wedding.