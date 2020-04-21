Even when celebrities work together and do numerous films, they don't become the best of friends all the time. After all, work is work. Every once in a while, actors become really good friends on the sets of a film, and become each other's well-wishers.

One such famous friendship is the dynamic shared between Rajinikanth and Sridevi. Rajinikanth and Sridevi have always been close friends who've worked on many films together. When Rajinikanth fell ill, Sridevi once kept a fast so that he would get well soon.

When Sridevi fasted for 7 days due to Rajinikanth

We know many actors who've been friends for a long time and who've shared deep bonds. Rarely do we get to witness the extent of their friendship. Rajinikanth and Sridevi who were both incredible superstars India has cherished were colleagues and contemporaries. Yet, they were close friends.

The two have shared many experiences having worked on a number of films together. However, it was in 2011 when Rajinikanth was filming for Rana when he fell seriously ill. The actor suffered from a foodborne disease and was treated, but merely 5 days after being discharged he fell sick with Bronchitis and was rushed to the hospital and was admitted in the ICU.

There was a lot of anxiety concerning the mega star's condition. At this time his concerned friend, Sridevi visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple and made a vow for his recovery. The actress then kept a fast for 7 days. She didn't speak about her visit or about the vow and kept it to herself until the actor had recovered. The two have worked on 20 films together, in Bollywood and Kollywood and their bond shows, even today.