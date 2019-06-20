Pakistan's former Cricket player, Shoaib Akhtar has had a phenomenal cricket career. But do you know that he was also offered to play a big role in Mahesh Bhatt's movie Gangster?

Mahesh Bhatt wanted Shoaib to play the role of antagonist Daya Shankar in Gangster, which was eventually played by Shiney Ahuja. The Pakistani cricketer himself reportedly had revealed it in an old interview.

In the same interview, Shoaib had said that though he was offered the role, he had rejected it "for the sake of cricket". He had also said that he had received several movie offers but he had rejected those all.

However, some reports had claimed that Shoaib did not reject the offer for love for cricket, but because he was not happy with the remuneration that was offered to him.

Reportedly, similar was the case when he was offered a role in Sanghamitra Chaudhary's movie. He was reportedly offered Rs 1 crore, but he wanted as much as Rs 8 crore. Eventually, the deal did not happen.

Shoaib was recently in news for vehemently slamming Pakistan current captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after the team lost the World Cup match against India. He had blamed Sarfaraz for the loss, and stated that it was an example of "brainless captaincy".