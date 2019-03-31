Salman Khan is not just a superstar in the industry for his acting but in real life too as he has often encouraged newer talents in Bollywood. Thus, many actor, actresses, music composers, and directors go to him at the beginning of their career.

Salman has been a 'Bhai' to many in Bollywood and has a huge circle of friends. The actor, who has been consistently playing the lead hero since more than 31 years now, still holds his place among the top stars of the film industry with almost 100 percent success rate. The actor also mentors and launches several new faces in the industry.

Let's check out the number of people Salman has launched since the past couple of years.

With his latest release, he introduced Pranutan and Zaheer Khan. Last year he introduced Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain with Loveyatri. Before that, the actor introduced Athiya Shetty and Suraj Pancholi with Hero, Daisy Shah in Jai Ho, Sonakshi Sinha with Dabbang, Zareen Khan in Veer, Sneha Ulla in Lucky: No Time for Love, Katrina Kaif in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Bhumika Chawla in Tere Naam, singer and music composer Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik. In future he will be launching Ashwami Majarekar in Dabaang 3 and Isabel Kaif in her upcoming film.

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming film Bharat, in which he co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. Bharat has been shot in various locations such as Abu Dhabi, Malta and Punjab. The actors have in the past shared a number of pictures and video clips from the film's shoot. For one of the shoots, the Wagah border in Punjab was recreated. The film will see Salman play multiple roles. Bharat is the official Hindi remake of 2014 Korean drama Ode to My Father.