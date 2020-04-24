Sachin Tendulkar, the God of cricket, turns a year older today and wishes from all over the world are pouring in. Well not only is he has conquered cricket with his amazing skills but also made his acting debut in his own biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams. His film was one of the pioneering commercial docu-drama that still has a huge connect with fans.

On the occasion of his birthday, International Business Times brings to you some lesser-known facts about the film Sachin: A Billion Dreams and why this film remains in his heart even now

Sachin dubbed the film in 3 different languages

Did you know that he dubbed for his movie Sachin: A Billion dreams – in three different languages, namely Marathi, Hindi and English.

Sachin was reluctant to shoot the film

Director Ravi Bhagchandka in an interview had said that Sachin was reluctant and after 8 months of chasing, the cricketer gave him the green light to make a film on his career.

Sachin got unwell while dubbing for the film

Did you know, on the day of dubbing, Sachin was extremely unwell and developed cough and a had a sore throat. But that did not deter him from giving his best. He gulped down a few cups of green tea and hot water and got back to work.

Sachin saw his own film 15 times before it hit the theatres

Sachin saw his own movie 15 times or more before it hit the theatres. The reason reported is because he was quite apprehensive on how well has he dubbed for the film and also wanted to be sure what he is going to present to the masses.

International Business Times wishes the ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar a very Happy Birthday.