There have been many times that actors end up refusing roles that go on to become popular. One such case that has come to light is of actress Jessica Chastain , who reportedly turned down the chance to play the role of Dr Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange. And guess what? Her reason to do so was because she only wanted to appear as a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to Female First, C Robert Cargill, writer of the much-loved film, revealed that Scott Derrickson wanted to cast Jessica for the role of Strange's former lover Dr Christine Palmer. However, she turned it down and the part eventually went to actress Rachel McAdams.

Speaking on the Junkfood Cinema podcast, Robert said, "The interesting thing that Hollywood's starting to find out is that a lot of the actresses out there want to be superheroes as much as the actors do. I know this happened with Scott. He went to Jessica Chastain to get her on Doctor Strange because we were considering her ... (and) she's like, 'Hey, look, this project sounds awesome, and I would love to do it. But I'm only going to get one shot at being in a Marvel film and becoming a Marvel character, and I trained in ballet, and I really want to wear a cape.'"

He signed off by calling it the coolest rejection ever as Jessica only wanted to be the superhero instead of badass doctor Night Nurse.

For the unversed, Jessica was seen as Vuk, who leads the shape-shifting alien race known as the D'Bari, in 2019 film Dark Phoenix, based on the Marvel Comics characters the X-Men.