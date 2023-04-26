Jab We Met will always be remembered as Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's best films ever. The two became a sensation after the film and established their foothold in the industry. But, did you know neither Shahid nor Kareena were the first choice for the film.

Stars who lost out on the role

Yes, you read that right. Bhumika Chawla was all set to be roped in as "Geet" in the film. And after Bhumika, Ayesha Takia was selected for the role. However, as fate would have it, the role was finally offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan and she swept away all the awards for the same that year.

Now, Bhumika has revealed in a chat show with RJ Siddharth Kannan that she felt bad when that happened. "The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn't happen. Bobby (Deol) and I were supposed to star in it. Back then, it was called 'Train'. The production changed and Ashtavinayak took over," she said.

"Then Shahid (Kapoor) and I were cast, then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor Khan). That's how things happened but it's okay," the Tere Naam actress revealed.

She further added that she had also signed Munnabhai MBBS but that also didn't materialize. Bhumika revealed that when she met Raju Hirani after several years, he told her that she was removed from the project because of someone else's mistakes.