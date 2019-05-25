In a shocking turn of events, former lawyer of Ashley Massaro, a former WWE Diva who died recently, has put out pictures of an affidavit filed by him on behalf of her late client. This document alleges that WWE tried to cover up a case of sexual assault on Massaro while she was part of a show that the company had organised on a US Military Base in Kuwait in 2006.

The affidavit says that a military doctor at the base had drugged the former wrestler and then raped or molested her. But the most shocking part of the affidavit is the one that claims that WWE boss and owner Vince McMahon persuaded Massaro to not file a case and hush it up.

There have been legal troubles for WWE in the past as well and allegations of sexual misconduct were once made by Rena Marlette, known by her screen name Sable, in early 2000s. However nothing emerged regarding those accusations.

To these revelations made by Massaro's former Attorney, Konstantine Kyros, the Connecticut-based organisation responded with a long but powerful statement. "WWE is saddened by the death of Ashley Massaro, and we reiterate our condolences to her family. However, we regret that her attorney Konstantine Kyros, who filed multiple cases against WWE, lost all of them, and was sanctioned multiple times by the Court for repeated misconduct and false allegations, is using Ashley's death to further his malicious campaign against WWE by releasing an affidavit that she submitted to the Court and later apologized to WWE for being involved with, so we wish to make certain things crystal clear," read the response from WWE.

It further refuted allegations of a cover up by the WWE authorities including Vince McMahon. "At no time was Vince McMahon or the management of WWE ever informed by Ashley Massaro or anybody else that she had been sexually assaulted, drugged, raped or sodomized by a military doctor...while on a goodwill tour in 2007 to U.S. military bases in Kuwait. In fact, if she ever articulated such a claim to WWE, we would have reported it immediately to the Base Commander. At no time was there ever a meeting with Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, John Laurinaitis or other company executives in which she told them of such a claim and was instructed to keep it quiet," the statement further claimed.

The WWE also attached the statement that Massaro gave in the form of a letter to the organisation accepting that her allegations are wrong and she apologises for them. "I love WWE, you all were my family the whole time I was there. The lawsuit got out of control very fast – I had been roped in by the lawyer. I apologize that I was part of this class action suit and knew it was a bad idea but was convinced by the lawyer and I want to acknowledge that I should've contacted you guys before agreeing to be involved – I was basically poached. But I accept my part of the responsibility and just want to formally apologize and express my regret. Can you express my sincerest regret to Vince (McMahon), Stephanie (McMahon), Hunter (Triple H) and Kevin Dunn," the 39-year old

Kyros has responded by telling New York Times that he is completely unaware of this apology and stating that her case wasn't withdrawn and is still pending in the court. Only time will tell whether this case is going to get bigger.