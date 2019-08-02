Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly walked out of what could be his second Telugu film, Uppena, as the flick's first schedule of the shoot got invariably postponed. It has been a while since the film was launched, but its leading lady has also not been finalised yet.

The megastar was scheduled to play an antagonist in the film, which will be directed by debutant Buchhi Babu Sana and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. But the film has not gone to the floors yet. The film will reportedly be Panja Vaishnav Tej's debut project.

Director Buchhi Babu rubbished the news of Vijay walking out of the project. Talking to a leading news portal, he said that the film will go on the floors this month and Vijay will be a part.

Vijay is currently filming for Muttiah Muralidharan's biopic which is going to be produced by Rana Daggubati. He will make his Telugu debut with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie also stars Chiranjeevi and is being directed by Surender Reddy. Vijay has reportedly finished shooting for his role.

The "Indie-film star" is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the south film industry. Although his schedule is booked for the next two years, he is listening to numerous scripts. Vijay reportedly walked out of Uppena due to the filming dates clashing with a few of his Tamil projects.