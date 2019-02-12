Vijay Sethupathi recently came under attack for his views on the ongoing issue around Sabarimala temple. If it was not enough, the actor was criticised after a fake tweet citing that he had insulted the Hindu holy book, Bhagavad Gita. Now, the actor has put an end to the controversy by giving a clarificaiton.

The Makkal Selvan posted the screen shot of the fake handles of him on Twitter to prove that he has not made the controversial statement. According to the Vikram Vedha star, he would never pass such comments in his life on religious books which would break the religious harmony in the society.

Vijay Sethupathi has blamed anti-social elements for spreading fake tweets to damage his reputation.

Recently, Vijay Sethupathi supported Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's stand on the Sabarimala issue on women's entry to temple. "It is pretty easy to lead the life as a man. But for women, it is not that smooth. Women need to face pain every month due to menstruation. Who told that menstruation is impure? It is actually very sacred. In Sabarimala issue, I stand with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," said Vijay Sethupathi. Thus he faced the wrath of the netizens.

His stand on the Sabarimala issue immediately made the netizens assume that he has passed comment on the Bhagavad Gita.

However, the actor is currently busy with multiple projects. The actor, who was recently seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, is working on Super Deluxe, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Sindhubaadh, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and a few other films.