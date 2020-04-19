Aishwarya Rai has hardly done any Telugu films. The actress was part of many Tamil films which were dubbed and released in Telugu as well. But still, she was a favourite for many, and so was for actor Daggubati Venkatesh too. But somehow the actor missed her. Wondering which way did he miss her?

Having former Miss World Aishwarya Rai as his ladylove in a film is something no actor would want to say 'No'. But Venkatesh missed this chance. In Venkatesh's Preminchukundam Raa, which released in 1997, Aishwarya was the first choice to play the leading lady. This film was helmed by Jayantha C Paranjee.

The narration of the film is a highlight. It was the first Telugu film to run in the theatres for 100 days and in more than 50 centres. Also for 50 days in 57 centres. It is one of the big hits in Venkatesh's career.

Jayanth chose Anjala Zaveri over Aishwarya Rai

Sources said that Aishwarya was not so popular as a successful heroine back that year then, and that was the reason the makers did not want her in the film. So Jayanth kept aside his idea of roping Aishwarya Rai and went for Anjala Zaveri.

Anjala, as Kaveri, stole hearts all over. She scored a hit in Telugu film industry and was later asked to collaborate with Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi too. She has done good enough films in Telugu and had become popular very soon.

Though Venky couldn't bag the choice to act with Aishwarya, the film went to become a blockbuster later. Whereas now, having Aishwarya even for a cameo would cost crores to producers. Things have changed a lot in the meanwhile, isn't it?