Model-actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant's alleged link-up rumour has been making headlines for quite some time now. The speculations gained leverage after their indirect social media war that took place in the recent past. But it seems the former Miss Universe has finally revealed whom she indicated as her Mr. RP, and it's not Pant.

Did Urvashi Rautela sign a film with RP?

On Thursday, October 27, the 'Grand Masti' actress cleared the air around 'RP' as took to her social media account to share a photo with actor Ram Pothineni and revealed that he is her RP. She tagged him and used the hashtags, "#love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 #Rampothineni".

Soon after this, netizens flocked to the post's comment section and shared their reactions on the same. One user wrote, "Dekh rhe ho Risabh bhai," while another wrote, "Ye Rishabh Bhaiya ka sautan le aayi tum". Another comment read, "Rishab bhaiya ki yaad nhi aate aab ???" A fourth user said, "Acha to ye RP tha hum faaltu me rishav pant samjh rhe the."

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant's alleged relationship

According to reports, Urvashi have apparently signed a film with Ram Pothineni, the Tamil star, directed by Boyapati Srinu. He made his big screen debut with 'Devadasu' and went on to entertain the audience with 'Hyper' and 'Ready'. Ram was last seen in Lingusamy's 'The Warrior'.

Talking about Urvashi and Rishabh, the actress' name got linked with the cricketer after she said in an interview that a man with the name 'RP' waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. Following the 28-year-old's interview, Pant took to Instagram to share a story slamming her statements. The post read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai." However, he deleted the Instagram story within 10 minutes of posting it.