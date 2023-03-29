Actress Taapsee Pannu has landed herself in a legal trouble after a complaint has been filed against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and insulting Hindu deities. Reportedly, the complaint was filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, a convenor of Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur.

Taapsee Pannu in legal trouble

This came after the actress wore a neckpiece that had Goddess Laxmi on it along with a 'revealing dress' during the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Sharing a video of the same on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, "The evening with my princess gown n queen like jewels looked like...I was enchanted by Reliance Jewels' Akshaya Tritiya collection that is inspired by the majestic Thanjavur. Their designs captivated me, reigniting my love for jewellery all over again. Witness the glory of their mesmerizing jewellery collections by visiting their showroom today. (sic)"

Did Taapsee Pannu attempt to degrade the Sanatan Dharma?

The SHO of the police station told ANI, "We received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur (son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur) against actor Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments and image of 'Sanatan Dharma' by wearing a locket having 'Goddess Laxmi' with revealing dress during ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held on March 12 in Mumbai." According to ANI, Gaur mentioned in the complaint that it was a planned attempt to degrade the Sanatan Dharma.

However, this is not the first time when Eklavya Singh Gaur has lodged a complaint against such things. Earlier, Gaur had also filed a complaint against Munawar Faruqui for his Indore show, following which the comedian was arrested on New Year's Day of 2021.