Bolywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in the headlines for their rumoured romance ever since they worked together in film 'Shershaah'. The couple almost confirmed their relationship on 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' putting an end to all the speculations regarding their relationship.

Since then there have been several reports of Sidharth and Kiara tying the knot and a few reports also claimed that the couple has already locked a wedding date. However, there was no official confirmation from the couple.

Did Sidharth Malhotra just confirm his wedding with Kiara Advani?

But it seems the 'Shershaah' actor might have just confirmed his wedding to his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. While promoting his upcoming film 'Mission Majnu', Sidharth was asked about one rumour that he would like to clarify. Responding to this, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor smiled and said: "That I am getting married this year". Though this answer left his co-star Rashmika Mandanna in splits, fans have already started believing that Sidharth has just confirmed his January wedding with the 'Kabir Singh' star.

Earlier, reports stated that the couple is planning to arrange their wedding festivities in Chandigarh and had most likely contacted one of the luxurious properties - The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts, which was the same venue where Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with his longterm girlfriend Patralekhaa.

In addition, reports also claimed that the couple also thought of having a destination wedding in Goa but considering Sidharth's big-fat Punjabi family, the duo dropped the plan of getting married in Goa.

On the work front, Kiara Advani had her recent released film 'Govinda Naam Mera', helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, is a quirky murder mystery and is streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. It marks the second collaboration of the two after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is also ready to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. Besides these two projects, he also has 'Yodha' in his kitty.