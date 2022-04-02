Did Shashi Tharoor appear as a child artist in a black and white film. Was his onscreen name Master Gyaan. The entire rumour began when film writer Vaibhav Vishal shared a black and while picture with the caption, "While @ShashiTharoor never was in Andaz Apna Apna, he did act in movies as a child star. His screen name was Master Gyaan, and he did 9 Hindi and Malayalam films. Attaching a still from Jailor with Geeta Bali. Today was just the right day to revisit this picture. Go, Shashi!"

The child in the picture do resembled Shashi, the sleek hair, the trademark jacket and the gracious smile. The Trivandrum MP replied to the tweet, "And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame ! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan..."

Soon another picture from Andaaz Apna Apna where a person resembling the politician went viral. However, all these turned out to be a Fool's Day prank.

He clarified, "For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It's a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday's date! #AprilFoolsDay."

Vaibhav too clarified the same, he wrote, "Sorry to burst everybody's bubble here, but you guys were, well, April fooled. Politics is the best acting @ShashiTharoor does, and he does a phenomenal job of it, but outside of that, he never has acted in any movies. PS: Master Gyaan he definitely is."

He further said, "Such a sport, @ShashiTharoor! The best we have. The. Best. PS: To the lovely media outlets that covered this story, come on, guys! One basic google search is all that was needed. Plus, 1st April."

It turned out that the poster was from the film Jailor which released in 1958–just two years after Shashi was born. Some users also pointed out that the film is Ferry and the child artist is Babu. Twitteratis are still investigating on who the child artist is? Let's wait and watch!