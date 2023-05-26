Shahid Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors of the country. From his recent venture into the OTT space with Farzi to Kabir Singh; the actor has dominated the big as well as the small screen. Shahid's upcoming film – Bloody Daddy – has now become the talk of the town. The intense trailer gave the audience goosebumps and they can't wait for the film to release.

Shahid's fee

Before the release, there's a strong buzz about Shahid charging Rs 40 crore for the role. At the trailer launch event of Bloody Daddy, Shahid was asked about whether he has hiked his fee post Kabir Singh's success. He was asked if he charged Rs 40 crore for this film. To this, a shocked Shahid said, "De do mujhe yaar (give me mate)."

The team was then asked if they managed to recover the budget through streaming rights, to this Shahid said, "Nahi Sir, humne sabko bhade mein leke Jio ko free mein de diya picture. (No sir, we gave the film for free to Jio Cinema and cast everyone on rent basis.)"

He also added, "Acha Dekho, yahah pe jo teen log baithe hai, kya hum dukhi lagre hai? Are we looking unhappy, please tell us? Mathematics pe matt ghuso. (Ok look, the three of us sitting here. Do we look sad? Don't get into mathematics)," he said. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film boasts of a stellar starcast including - Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal.