Samantha, who is gearing up for the release of Oh Baby, has been doing meaningful movies of late and preferring female-centric films. Now, the actress seems to have bagged an exciting project again.

Well, Samantha is reportedly starring in the sequel to Nayanthara's Arram. As per the buzz, director Gopi Nainar has narrated the story to the former, who has given her nod to act in the film after being impressed by the storyline.

The rumours of Samantha snatching away the project from Nayanthara have come as a surprise to the fans, who are wondering the reason behind Nayan's replacement as she played a major role in the success of Aramm.

Nonetheless, there are still doubts over whether they are joining hands for the second instalment of Aramm or a new project.

Arram was a female-centric film in which Nayanthara played the role of a responsible IAS officer. The movie is about a child who fell into a deep unused borewell. The rescue mission exposed the loopholes in our system and lack of empathy of government authorities towards the poor.

The film not only won critical appreciation but also made decent profits. However, before the duo joins hands for the sequel, they have to complete their other commitments.

Currently, Samantha is working on the remake of Tamil hit film 96. Whereas Gopi Nainar is busy with his second film in which Jai plays the lead. Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh and Mahima Nambiar are in the leads.