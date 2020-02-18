It is obvious that the newbies in the industry would want to work with top directors and actors in the industry to make sure they sustain for some time.

While some, fortunately, bag biggies into their kitties, a few more ask on public platforms where they leave the directors and actors where they are left with no other choice than accepting.

Something similar happened in the pre-release event of Bheeshma, which took place on Monday. Bheeshma is a Nithiin starrer and a Venky Kudumula directorial which is slated for release on February 21.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is playing the leading lady in this film and she is riding high on the success of her latest flick Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Trivikram Srinivas, who is the torchbearer of Nithiin's life attended the event as chief guest, and Rashmika just indirectly asked him to make a film with her.

'Wow! What a movie!'

She said, "Sir, I have watched A Aa for you and Nithiin and I was like 'Wow! What a movie!' This happened when I was in college and I have been wanting to do such films. It is such an amazing film and you have given Nithiin one of his best films to date. You have supported many people. You have supported Nithiin till now and have guided him. Sir, now it is time you support me."

To this, Trivikram nodded his head and said that he will definitely do. Undoubtedly, Rashmika has given a hint to Trivikram that she wants to work with him.

Anil Ravipudi is the only established director among all the directors the actress has worked with. Rest of them are debutants.

She will next be seen pairing up with Allu Arjun in a Sukumar directorial. Also, for any artiste, working with Trivikram is definitely a dream, especially after a film like Ala Vaikunnthapurramloo, which is still running successfully in the theatres. With this, one has to wait for Trivikram to announce that he has roped in Rashmika for his next.