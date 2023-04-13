After several reports of getting shelved, the highly anticipated project of director Aditya Dhar titled 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' starring Vicky Kaushal is reportedly back on track, but without Vicky Kaushal. Yes, you read it right!

According to latest reports, the 'URI' director's dream project got its second life as Jio Studios stepped in after the original producer Ronnie Screwwala backed out. Jio Studios has agreed to support the film without lowering the humongous budget but they reportedly don't want to take a risk with Vicky Kaushal over the huge budget.

Reports state that Aditya continued to want his 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal to lead the film, but it seems Jio Studios didn't agree with it and Vicky has apparently been replaced by actor Ranveer Singh. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

'The Immortal Ashwathhama' is back

ETimes reported that filmmaker Aditya Dhar had no choice but to hold on to Jio Studios if he wants his dream of making 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' to come true. A source as quoted by the portal said, "It's a very good story and with Jio's backing, things should fall in perfect place."

On Karan Johar's show 'Koffee With Karan 7', Vicky Kaushal had expressed his sadness over 'The Immortal Ashwathhama' getting shelved and expressed his desire to do the film by manifesting on the show's couch that it should happen.

Taking from there, the manifestation of the film being made did come true but now the film is shaping up without Vicky Kaushal despite him working immensely hard for the film. Meanwhile, this news hasn't gone down well with the stars' fans and they are strongly expressing their disappointment.

While many people feel that there is a conspiracy against the star due to which he is not getting that many work despite being one of the most talented actors in the industry, some are blaming his wedding with Katrina Kaif for this scenario.

Check out the tweets here as 'Vicky Kaushal career drops' is trending on Twitter:

Is Samantha still the leading lady?

Meanwhile, Samantha is still the leading lady for the film and Jio Studios seems to be fine with her. However, initially Sara Ali Khan was supposed to be essaying the lead character opposite Vicky.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects, the actor has Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' and one untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.