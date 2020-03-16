Actress Raashi Khanna had a lot of hopes on her recent outing World Famous Lover. But unfortunately, the actress has tasted failure yet again. Raashi was basking in the success of Prathi Roju Pandage and World Famous Lover becoming a disaster at the box office, has upset the Delhi beauty.

In this film, Raashi shared screen space with Vijay Deverakonda and much before the release of the film Raashi was making headlines for her glamour show in the film. Now, as per the latest updates, it is being said that Raashi is thinking about not repeating the mistake she has made by agreeing to work with Vijay Deverakonda.

Speculations are rife that the actress said accepting the offer of director Kranthi Madhav, and sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda is one of the mistakes she has made in her career, and that she has learnt a lot from the mistake.

Recently, Raashi was invited as chief guest at Women's Day celebrations at ISB. At the event, she said, "I want to learn from such mistakes and help myself build a career as an actress." So it is expected that the actress was speaking of nothing but the role she took up in World Famous Lover.

Raashi Khanna has seen many ups and downs in her career. She made her acting debut in Telugu film industry with Oohalu Gusagusalade in 2016 and Tamil debut with Imaikka Nodigal in 2018.

Now that she is basking some hits in her kitty, World Famous Lover has been a disappointment to her. If sources are to be believed, she will be seen playing one of the leading ladies in Sai Dharam Tej's next with Deva Katta.