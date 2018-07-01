Prince Harry is madly in love with Meghan Markle but his recent act hints that he hasn't forgotten royal etiquettes, especially when the Queen is around. The Duke of Sussex joined the Sussex of Duchess and Queen Elizabeth II at the Young Leaders Reception earlier this week.

Unlike many occasions where Harry has been spotted holding Meghan's hand at royal engagements, this time around the Prince chose to follow royal traditions and avoid the public display of affection.

In a video from the event shared by The Sun, Harry and Meghan made their way behind the Queen when the former Suits actress moved her hand in Harry's direction but he quickly moved his hand away from his wife, snubbing her attempt to hold his hand at the event.

According to body language expert Robin Kermode, he was actually following traditional etiquettes. "The Queen rarely holds hands with her husband in public and this seems to have set an unwritten precedent for the other royals," he told MailOnline.

"It is very clear that [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton] are emotionally close, however, they do not seem to feel the need to prove their love – particularly when on official state business," Robin added.

However, Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told People, "While Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands is atypical for royal engagements, it is a seemingly welcomed gesture to show unity and celebration of their engagement period."

"There is no protocol that says they cannot show affection on official engagements, and this gesture makes them relatable and lovable to the public," Meier added.

This moment comes after several noticed that the new royal family member was seated cross-legged in front of the Queen. The royals rarely cross their legs and sit. In fact, Kate's sits in a particular way where her legs are positioned in an uncrossed slant. It is known as the "Duchess slant." She adopted Princess Diana's style.

Regardless of her recent faux pas, royal fans are supporting the new royal family member because it is evident that she is giving in her everything to become the perfect royal family member.