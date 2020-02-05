Prabhas, who is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Jaan, has signed his next film. Mythri Movie Makers has signed the actor for its next film, which will be made in multiple languages.

The Baahubali actor will begin the shooting of this untitled flick once he completes Jaan. "It's going to be a big-budget extravaganza that is going to be made across several Indian languages. They are still in deliberations with a popular South Indian director and once they finalize the modalities and other things, they will make a formal announcement," Cinema Express quotes a source as saying.

Going by the reports, Prashanth Neel of KGF fame was supposed to collaborate with Mythri Movie Makers and Prabhas. The director was in talks for the project for months and he planned to take up once he completes KGF: Chapter 2.

The first hint of the director joining hands with the production came after it gave a paper ad to wish the director on his birthday (4 June), last year. However, the latest buzz is that talks between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas have failed to materialise and the production house is in talks with another director.

It is also said that Prashanth Neel might direct a movie in which Jr NTR plays the lead role.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is working on Radha Krisha Kumar's next film Jaan. She is touted to be a period love story set in the 1920s in Paris.

Prabhas has paired up with Pooja Hegde. Hindi actress Bhagyashree of Maine Pyaar Kiya fame is also part of the movie.