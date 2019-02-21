Ajith Kumar has met several celebrities in the last couple of days. Kannada director S Krishna, actor Sri Murali and multilingual filmmaker Priyadarshan are some of the notable personalities who bonded with Thala on the sets of his upcoming movie at the Ramoji Film City.

Now, the latest rumours said that Baahubali star Prabhas met Ajith Kumar! Both the actors are said to be busy with their respective movies at the Ramoji Film City. The Telugu star paid a visit to the sets of Ajith's movie and they together spend close to two hours, some reports claimed.

However, another set of rumours coming from the industry say that Prabhas has high regards for Ajith, but no such meeting has taken place. As both the teams have not released the photos, there is a shadow of doubt among fans the whether Prabhas really met Ajith.

Ajith Busy with Pink remake

Currently, Ajith is busy with the movie, which is the remake of superhit Hindi movie Pink. He has teamed up with H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Sathuranga Vettai fame. Bollywood's Boney Kapoor is funding the film, which is expected to release later this year.

Prabhas working on Saaho

On the other end, Prabhas is working on his much-delayed Saaho. The science-fiction movie has Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead. Sujeeth is directing the film, which has Neil Nitin Mukesh in the role of a villain.

Evelyn Sharma , Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and others are in the supporting cast.