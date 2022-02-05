Nora Fatehi, the hitmaker-actress of Bollywood, often hits the headlines for her posts on social media. The actress is quite active on her social media handle and often treats her fans with BTS videos. She is often seen announcing her upcoming projects on social media. However, her fans were worried as they thought that they won't be able to get regular updates about her whereabouts from now on as she had apparently deleted her Instagram handle.

Yes, you read it right. Nora Fatehi's fans were left shocked on Friday as they were unable to check her Instagram account. While Nora's fans and followers are still wondering the possible reason, it is not yet known if the actress had really deleted her social media handle or it was due to some technical. When clicked on Nora Fatehi's Instagram profile, it showed 'content unavailable'.

Nora Fatehi's last post

Soon after this incident, a few of her fans took to Twitter wondering what went wrong with Nora Fatehi's Instagram account. "I think Nora Fatehi Instagram handle deactivated or blocked," one of the fans wrote. However, at present Nora Fatehi's account has been restored on the platform and is visible to all her fans.

Nora Fatehi enjoys a follower base of 37.6 million on her social media handle. Nora, who is currently in Dubai, had shared her last post on Instagram just a few hours before her account became 'unavailable'. The 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' actress shared a couple of pictures and videos from her vacation on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Nora was seen posing along with two white lions. "It's that Lion energy from now on they are so beautiful though (sic)," Nora captioned the post.

On the work front

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was recently seen in the 'Dance Meri Rani' music video along with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The video and the song got a huge response from the audience and Nora's sizzling chemistry with Guru also grabbed eyeballs. 'Dance Meri Rani' was the second collaboration between Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa and the duo was earlier seen together on the song 'Naach Meri Rani'.

Apart from music videos, Nora has worked in several films including 'Satyameva Jayate', 'Batla House', 'Bharat'and 'Marjaavaan' among others. She was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' along with Ajay Devgn.