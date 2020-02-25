Actress Mehreen Pirzada, once again, is back in news as another controversial news about the actress is making headlines everywhere. Earlier, it was revealed that the actress had sent huge bills of laundry, spa and other personal expenses to the producers of Entha Manchivadavura, even after the film was running in losses. This news has gone viral on social media and yet again, here's the other news.

Mehreen was recently seen in Ashwathama, which has done really well at the box office. As per the reports, producer Shankar Prasad and team have made a contract with Mehreen to be part of the promotions and just a day before the release, the lead actors of the film had to take part in an interview with director K Raghavendra Rao.

Makers decline to clear hotel bills

But when it was her time to turn up at the interview, sources claim that the actress wasn't well due to skin allergy and has conveyed the same to the producers.

Also, on a much dramatic note, makers reportedly declined to clear the hotel bills she has sent if she doesn't show up at the interview. Offended with the entire proceedings, the actress left the hotel the next morning without informing neither the management of the hotel nor the concerned authorities.

After several reminders from the management of the hotel, the producer had to finally step in to clear the bills. There is no official confirmation on this news, but because of such repeated rumours, the news might not be a rumour too.

If these rumours about her increase, there are chances that her offers might decrease. Till now, Mehreen hasn't responded on this issue and it is expected that she would sort it out with the makers. Also, Mehreen is basking on the success of her recent Tamil flick Pattas, which is a Dhanush starrer. She has bagged a hit with Ashwathama too.