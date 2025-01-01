Mika Singh recently claimed that once Kapil Sharma had gotten extremely upset with social media personality Kamaal R Khan and had gone to the latter's house and created a huge ruckus. This is not the first time that both Kapil Sharma and KRK have been part of a controversy; individually, they have been part of many. Netizens were baffled by the recent situation that came to light, but to clarify everything, KRK has now put out an explanation and has shared what went down. KRK took to his YouTube channel to share the entire story.

The social media personality claimed that Kapil and Mika Singh had come to his Mumbai home drunk and were stopped by security from entering. Only when they refused to listen and kept fighting did KRK's security slap them.

Indian Express quoted KRK saying, "Mika Singh claimed that he and Kapil Sharma came to my house in Mumbai and misbehaved with me, you all can Google the incident. In reality, both he and Kapil were drunk that night, they came to my house and asked the security guard to meet me, but he didn't let them in. So, they got pictures clicked below my house and started insisting on meeting me."

KRK further added, "They were drunk and were refusing to leave, so my security guards had to slap them. They were thrown out, and that night Kapil tweeted something. When I saw those in the morning, I reacted to those tweets."

However, KRK also stated that Mika did apologise to him the very next day; he also added that he gave Mika a piece of his mind, and the singer had promised to never repeat such an activity ever again, going forward.

"Both Mika and I are neighbours, so the next day I went to his house and roughed him up. I warned him never to repeat this, and later he apologised," said KRK.

For those in the unknown, the controversy resurfaced and surprised everyone when Mika spoke about the incident in detail in an interview with The Lallantop. Mika shared that back in 2012-13, Kapil was extremely angry with KRK and when he learnt that the singer was his neighbour he asked him to take him to his place. KRK was not at home and his security personnel had to handle the situation at around 4.00-5.00 am at night. Mika during the interview also mentioned that Kapil made a huge scene and "broke glasses at his (KRK's) home."